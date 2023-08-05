Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.27.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,806. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.