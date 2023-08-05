Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Declares $0.40 Dividend

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 40,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,626. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.38) to GBX 2,350 ($30.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

