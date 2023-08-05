Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down to $30.42

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.42, but opened at $26.25. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 183,859 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Insider Activity at Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm's revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $363,709.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $363,709.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,605,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $826,003. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,685,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,519,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,132,000 after acquiring an additional 49,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 221,634 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,018,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after acquiring an additional 51,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Articles

