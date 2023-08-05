Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,094,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,278,726. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,547 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,871,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,551,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.