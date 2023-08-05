Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis updated its FY23 guidance to $2.22-2.36 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.22-$2.36 EPS.

NYSE ENOV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.23. 324,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.51. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

In other Enovis news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovis news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,108 shares of company stock worth $119,139. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 241,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,474,000 after acquiring an additional 151,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

