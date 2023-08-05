Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $98.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.91.

Entegris stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.39 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,040 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 51.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

