Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,975. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Envestnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

