Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Envestnet also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.09 to $2.15 EPS.

Envestnet Trading Down 7.8 %

NYSE:ENV traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,975. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.83.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Turner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,214.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock worth $648,291. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,685,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after acquiring an additional 127,666 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.