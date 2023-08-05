Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52 to $0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $316.0 million to $319.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.29 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENV. Raymond James dropped their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NYSE ENV opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock worth $648,291. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,685,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

