EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2023 earnings at $11.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.88.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$83.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. EQB has a 12-month low of C$44.81 and a 12-month high of C$83.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.26.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.0777626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.