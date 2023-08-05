Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MasTec, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for MasTec in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

MasTec Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 0.7% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 3.1% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in MasTec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

