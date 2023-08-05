Ergo Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. Ergo has a total market cap of $81.43 million and $181,379.25 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00003885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,027.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00284700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.45 or 0.00780140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.62 or 0.00546460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00061634 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00123008 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,198,117 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

