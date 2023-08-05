Ergo Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00003892 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $81.58 million and $222,952.72 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,042.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00282529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00776247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00549659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00061265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00123561 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,174,741 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

