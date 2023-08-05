Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
