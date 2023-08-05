Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $476,588,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 613,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.65.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $243.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $300.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.41%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

