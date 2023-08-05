Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $17.91 or 0.00061666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $81.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,039.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00285362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00779401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00545693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00123641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,334,269 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.