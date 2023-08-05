Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Hits $81.27 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and $81.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $17.91 or 0.00061666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,039.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00285362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00779401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00545693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00123641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,334,269 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

