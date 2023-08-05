Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 112,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $208.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $41,121.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $71,679.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,907 shares of company stock valued at $126,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.