EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Announces Earnings Results

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. EVgo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
EVgo Trading Up 1.6 %
EVGO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,925,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,976. EVgo has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.
Insider Transactions at EVgo
In related news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,823.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $150,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $651,908.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076 in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.23.
EVgo Company Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
