Excalibur Management Corp Has $269,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after buying an additional 465,470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,444,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,110,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

