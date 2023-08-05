Excalibur Management Corp Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $39.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.