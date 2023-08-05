Excalibur Management Corp Invests $208,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Fiserv stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

