Excalibur Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

