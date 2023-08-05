Excalibur Management Corp Trims Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $19,545,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10,616.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,947,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,288 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 342,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $222,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of WBD opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.16.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.