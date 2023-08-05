Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXEL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.23.

Exelixis Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 3,667,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,133. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

