eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. eXp World makes up about 1.5% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 1.26% of eXp World worth $24,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 72,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,557,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,773,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 660,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $24.26 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 485.30 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.07%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

