eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.
eXp World Stock Down 3.2 %
EXPI traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,579. eXp World has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.30 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 55,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.
