Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down to $118.00

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.00, but opened at $106.29. Expedia Group shares last traded at $108.99, with a volume of 1,109,948 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,009.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,705 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 43,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,408 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

