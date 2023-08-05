EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EYPT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 405,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,249. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $442.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 283.81% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

