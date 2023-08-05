Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $886.57.

NYSE FICO traded down $15.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $840.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,374. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $892.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $806.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.15.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

