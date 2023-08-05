Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $809.18

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $809.18 and last traded at $809.18, with a volume of 16619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $800.00.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $49.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

