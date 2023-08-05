F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Shares Down 1%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 871 ($11.18) and last traded at GBX 879 ($11.29). 528,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 409,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 888 ($11.40).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 880.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 908.40. The firm has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -917.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 43.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,473.68%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.