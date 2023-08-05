Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 156.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.