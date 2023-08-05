Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. 48,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,853. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,091.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $55,523.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,091.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,261 shares of company stock worth $243,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

