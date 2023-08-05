Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Shares Down 2.4%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 1,908 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.72% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fidelity Digital Health ETF

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

