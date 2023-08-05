FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

FIGS Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 7,712,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.40. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,831.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,473 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,878. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 750,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

