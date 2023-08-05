Financial Alternatives Inc Buys 304 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Alternatives Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $103.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

