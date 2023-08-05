Financial Alternatives Inc Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Alternatives Inc lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.4% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAU opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

