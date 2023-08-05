Financial Alternatives Inc Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Alternatives Inc lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 116.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.61.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.23 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

