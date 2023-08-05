Financial Review: America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF)

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AUTO1 Group and America’s Car-Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUTO1 Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 America’s Car-Mart 0 0 1 0 3.00

AUTO1 Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.35, suggesting a potential upside of 85.35%. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus price target of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. Given AUTO1 Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AUTO1 Group is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

90.8% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AUTO1 Group and America’s Car-Mart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart $1.41 billion 0.54 $20.43 million $3.03 38.07

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than AUTO1 Group.

Profitability

This table compares AUTO1 Group and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUTO1 Group N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart 1.42% 4.06% 1.49%

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats AUTO1 Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company. AUTO1 Group SE was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

