Financial Survey: Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) & RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Swiss Re pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Swiss Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 0 0 0 0 N/A RenaissanceRe 1 1 3 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings for Swiss Re and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RenaissanceRe has a consensus target price of $221.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.69%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Swiss Re.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swiss Re and RenaissanceRe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A $11.77 8.75 RenaissanceRe $5.06 billion 1.95 -$1.06 billion $8.00 24.14

Swiss Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RenaissanceRe. Swiss Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenaissanceRe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A RenaissanceRe 5.60% 14.22% 1.91%

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Swiss Re on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. Swiss Re AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. It also invests in and manages funds. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

