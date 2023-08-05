First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw Acquires 5,500 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $117,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
First Busey Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98.
First Busey Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.
Institutional Trading of First Busey
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Busey
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.