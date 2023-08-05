First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw Acquires 5,500 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $117,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,374. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Busey by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Busey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,326,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,698 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in First Busey by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Busey by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in First Busey by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.