First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. 3,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

Get First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- alerts:

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp - Fixed- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.