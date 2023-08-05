First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 58,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 37,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
First Mexican Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.52 million and a P/E ratio of -131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40.
About First Mexican Gold
First Mexican Gold Corp. through its subsidiary, Cornelius exploration S. de R.L. de C.V., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Hilda Properties comprising the Hilda 30 property; the Hilda 37/38 property with two mining exploration concessions; and the Hilda 31/32 property with three mining exploration concessions comprising a total area of 1,350 hectares in the Yecora District, State of Sonora, Mexico.
