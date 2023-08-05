First Property Group (LON:FPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.80

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.80 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 37252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.70 ($0.28).

First Property Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,106.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get First Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ben Habib purchased 10,000 shares of First Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £2,900 ($3,723.20). In other First Property Group news, insider Ben Habib bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £2,900 ($3,723.20). Also, insider Alasdair Locke bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,380.41). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,000. Company insiders own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.