First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.67. 142,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 174,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $682.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $933,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $39,106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 124.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 682,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after buying an additional 378,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $604,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

