FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.44-$2.64 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.71.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 5,654,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.