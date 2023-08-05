Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Fisker Price Performance

Shares of FSR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,664,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,054,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Fisker has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

Fisker Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Fisker by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fisker by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fisker during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

