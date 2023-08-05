Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.
Shares of FSR stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,664,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,054,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Fisker has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.95.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
