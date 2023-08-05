Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Oppenheimer

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FVRR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Fiverr International stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. 1,553,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,810. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

