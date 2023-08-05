Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66, Briefing.com reports. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.50 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock traded down $8.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,503. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.03.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.